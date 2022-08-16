Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO stock opened at $604.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.35. The company has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

