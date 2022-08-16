Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

