Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average of $227.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

