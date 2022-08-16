Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

