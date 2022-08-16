Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,249,000 after purchasing an additional 309,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.