Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,728,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

