Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

