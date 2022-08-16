Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.16.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

