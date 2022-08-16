Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.10. The company has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

