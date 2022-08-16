Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $802,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

