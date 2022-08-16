Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,494 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 240,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

