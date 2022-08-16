Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,395 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $178.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.