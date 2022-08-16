Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $1.31 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.95.

