Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 2,069 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

