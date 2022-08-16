Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 850,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 251,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131,626 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 494,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

