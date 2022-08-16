BTIG Research Increases i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $34.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIIV. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.57. 166,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,675. The firm has a market cap of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

