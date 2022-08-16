BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRP Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BRP opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.