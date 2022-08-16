BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

