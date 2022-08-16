Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

