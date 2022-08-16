Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,854.40

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,854.40 ($58.66).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intertek Group

In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden bought 250 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,217 ($50.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,321.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,317.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,797.99. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,085 ($49.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

