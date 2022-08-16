Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $173.00

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herc Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 268,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

Herc stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

