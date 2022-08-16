Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $54.00

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 156.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

