Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$3.57

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$681.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.52.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

