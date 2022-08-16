Brokerages Set Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $255.00

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

