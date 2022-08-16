Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $152.75

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

