Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target at $72.38

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $191.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

