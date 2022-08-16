Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, hitting $552.47. 31,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

