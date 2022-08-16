Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $558.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

