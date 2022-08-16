Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.50 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 0.1 %

Brinker International stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 751.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 245,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 431.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.