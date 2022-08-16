Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.50 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Brinker International Stock Down 0.1 %
Brinker International stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
