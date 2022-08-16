Brightlight Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises 9.2% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Pan American Silver worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 112,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

