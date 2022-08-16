Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.