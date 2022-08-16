Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Bright Scholar Education shares are set to reverse split on Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 19th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

