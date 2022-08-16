BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
BCTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 10,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.47.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
