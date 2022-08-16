BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 654,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,690. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

