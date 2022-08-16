Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $216,548.42

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $216,548.42 and approximately $17,418.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

