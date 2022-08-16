Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.66.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
See Also
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.