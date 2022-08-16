Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.66.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

