BMO Capital Markets Trims Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.