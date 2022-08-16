Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth $323,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

