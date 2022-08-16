Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $3,924.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,936.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068020 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.