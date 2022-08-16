Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,446 shares of company stock valued at $977,690. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.