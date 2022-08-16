Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Blend Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.