Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

BX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

