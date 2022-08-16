Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Shares of BX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. 3,033,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,827. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

