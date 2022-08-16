Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

