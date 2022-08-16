Black Hills Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.