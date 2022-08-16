BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.38 million and $8,937.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00312329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00123162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00084720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,481,803,638 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

