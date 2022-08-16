Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.22 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $305.44 million and $25.22 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $25.03 or 0.00103945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001749 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.