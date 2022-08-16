Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $3.89 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00016279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $729,537.26 and approximately $710.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,627 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

