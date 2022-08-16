Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $136.70 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $136.70 or 0.00570639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $218.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00256296 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018437 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,146,925 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.