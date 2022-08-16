Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $23,955.09 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $458.09 billion and $28.45 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00571981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00256609 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004468 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00018543 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002808 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,123,056 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
