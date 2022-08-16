Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BIOTW stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,536. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

